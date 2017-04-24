Ascott opens Citadines Millennium Ortigas

SERVICED residence company The Ascott Limited has opened its first property in the Ortigas commercial district, presenting the Citadines Millennium Ortigas Manila to the media last Wednesday.

Arthur Gindap, Regional General Manager of The Ascott Limited Philippines and Thailand, in remarks introducing the project that took three years to complete said “Serenity with millennial-inspired modern living is the central business idea to give a new form of relaxation and living to its target markets, infused with nature in the urban.”

The Ascott Limited is a subsidiary of Singapore-based CapitaLand, the largest property owner in South East Asia, which offers a wide range of services such as home integration development financial services, serviced residential properties, and shopping malls. In the Philippines, Ascott is the largest international serviced residence provider with 14 properties and with over 2,900 units in Metro Manila and Cebu.

The 32-story Citadines Millennium Ortigas Manila is centrally located in the Ortigas, just a few blocks from institutions such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Philippine Stock Exchange, as well as other nearby lifestyle malls and entertainment hubs.

The newly built serviced residence is also perfect for millennials, since the features, colors, and themes of the building’s spaces are designed with urban fit and tastes of today’s age, the developers explained.

Green living in the city

Interiors, colors, shapes, and styles are combined in urban and green living design blend with artistic themes and accents that the developer calls a “unique bio mimicry atmosphere.”

The bio mimicry style mechanism infuses the entire structure with the touch of natural elements such as grass, leaves, stones, and plants with unique chartreuse colors. From hallways and other common spaces to individual rooms, every place is nature-inspired, the developer explained.

To be able to comply with unique and standardized environment friendly features, Citadines Millennium Ortigas

Manila has energy- and water-saving facilities throughout the property to help reduce its carbon footprint. The apartments have double-glazed windows to prevent unwanted heat and to reduce noise from outside. Natural light is available in every room to allow relaxation and reduce the need for artificial lighting.

To save energy where artificial lighting is required, the property uses efficient LED lights. Citadines Millennium Ortigas Manila also has a green garden deck on its fourth floor to permit guests and residence to feel the relaxing touch of nature amid the bustle of the city.

In addition, the artworks and furnishings throughout the building’s common areas and guest suites incorporate designs by local Filipino artists, including elements of pineapple fiber, and local trees and flowers.

Variety of accommodations

The Citadines Millennium Ortigas Manila offers a variety of living spaces, primarily aimed at young professionals but suitable for almost any requirements. The property has 293 contemporary apartments ranging in size from 35 square meters to 140 square meters, and features amenities such as a 25-meter lap pool, garden, conference rooms, business lounge, fitness center, and housekeeping services.

As a serviced residence, the Citadines Millennium Ortigas Manila is primarily targeted to buyers looking for an extra measure of service and convenience, and longer-term visitors such as tourists looking for luxurious accommodations, or businesspeople from outside the country working in the Philippines for a period of time.

Promising market

Ascott’s Gindap said that the company has taken a great interest in the Ortigas area, in part because it has a centralized location between areas such as Quezon City, Pasig, and Makati, and because business development in nearby cities, particularly Makati, has reached a point of maturity, encouraging locators to look at alternative places.

Melesa Chua, President and CEO of CDC Holdings, Inc., which developed the property in partnership with The Ascott Limited providing management services, said that the business sector in Ortigas provides good market opportunities for the company.

“[Ortigas] still has good financial institutions, BPO companies, and other target markets which need to be tapped,” Chua told reporters. “What is something unique to The Ascott Limited is that they do not need to compete with others, because their international brand is their pride.”

The hybrid model between hotels and apartments/condominiums with low investment cost is their unique marketing position, which is flexible and very strategic, Chua added.|

STANLEY GAJETE