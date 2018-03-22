Asean, Australian leaders reject sea militarization

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and Australia called for non-militarization and the immediate conclusion of negotiations on the code of conduct (COC) in the South China Sea amid the alleged continuous construction activities by China.

“We emphasize the importance of non-militarization and the need to enhance mutual trust and confidence, exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities and avoid actions that may complicate the situation,” Asean and Australian leaders said in a joint statement called the Sydney declaration.

“We reaffirm the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, freedom of navigation and overflight in the region,” they added.

The declaration came at the end of the two-day special summit between Australia and the 10-member regional bloc.

In February, reports came out regarding China’s continuous militarization of some reefs in the West Philippine Sea.

Photographs published showed the building of runways, military facilities, and stationary weapons on Kagitingan Reef, Calderon, Burgos, Mabini, Panganiban, Zamora, and McKennan reefs.

While the joint statement made no mention of China, the declaration emphasized the need for states to pursue the peaceful resolution of disputes, in accordance with universally recognized principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

During 50th Asean Foreign Ministers Meeting held in July 2017, top diplomats of Asean and China adopted the framework of the CoC in the WPS which outlined the future code that will provide guidelines to prevent dispute in the WPS.

During the 31st Asean summit in Manila in November last year, the two parties agreed to begin negotiations on the Code of Conduct which viewed as a major step in keeping order in the contested waters.

Meanwhile, Dindo Manhit, president of independent think tank Stratbase ADR Institute, said the joint Asean-Australia declaration raised the level of regional cooperation amidst a changing geopolitical environment where the Philippines is a major stakeholder.

“Asean’s unequivocal support for the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea and non-militarization springs a new momentum for the government and a strong message against actions that run counter to building regional trust and confidence,” Manhit added.