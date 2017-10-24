Asean calls for peace, freedom of navigation over SChina Sea

CLARK, Pampanga: Defense ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) signed on Monday a joint declaration calling anew for stability, peace and freedom of navigation over the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

Advertisements

The declaration was signed during the 11th Asean Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) by Cambodia, Indonesia,

Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei.The document called for enhanced mutual trust and confidence to avoid escalating the situation.

“[This is also to] pursue peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos),” it said.

Unclos is a comprehensive regime of law and order in the world’s oceans and seas, which allows coastal states to exercise sovereignty over their territorial seas and sovereign rights over a 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

In 2016, a United Nations-backed arbitration tribunal ruled that the Philippines has exclusive sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea, invalidating the “nine-dash line” claim of China.

This case was brought to the tribunal by Manila in 2013 after a standoff with China that ended with Beijing gaining control over Scarborough Shoal, a traditional fishing ground.

China refuses to recognize the ruling.

In August, Asean countries and China agreed to adopt a framework for a code of conduct (COC) over the disputed sea.

Early talks

The ADMM joint declaration also emphasized that there should be a “full and effective” implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties over the South China Sea (DOC) “in its entirety and welcome the conclusion and adoption of the framework of the [COC].”

“[The declaration is] emphasizing the commitment of all parties to fully and effectively implement the [DOC], Asean’s Six-Point Principles on the South China Sea, and reiterating the importance of expeditiously working towards an early conclusion of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea,” it said.

The Asean Defense Ministers condemned the terrorist siege in Marawi City that lasted for five months.

It also called for the recognition of the contributions of the defense sector in addressing man-made and natural disasters, citing the role of the Asean Militaries Ready Group in humanitarian assistance and disaster response, among others.

In his opening remarks, Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he and his Asean counterparts met in a special breakfast meeting to discuss the challenge of terrorism and violent extremism.

“Our breakfast meeting is an indicator of the robust state of defense cooperation among Asean Member-States as we have already had substantive talks even before the ADMM could begin,” Lorenzana said.