Asean concert cancelled ‘for reasons of public safety’ — police

THE Asean Music Festival, one of events during the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, was cancelled on Tuesday night for “reasons of public safety”, a police official said, quoting organizers.

Southern Police District Chief Superintendent Tomas Apolinario said the National Organizing Council called off the concert after the crowd became unruly and some of the concertgoers have fainted.

“For reasons of public safety, the organizers have decided to stop the show. As of now people are already slowly leaving the venue to go home. The organizers are very sorry for the inconvenience,” said Apolinario reading from a statement issued by organizers.

The concert was cancelled at about 9 p.m. as the band Parokya ni Edgar was performing on stage.

Reports said that some concertgoers pushed their way to get near the stage during the band’s performance.

Those who were injured were rushed to the hospital or given first aid treatment.

Chito Miranda, Parokya ni Edgar’s lead vocalist, expressed on Twitter his sentiments about the cancellation of the festival.

“Di daw kasi nila [National Organizing Council] ine-expect na ganun kadami ang pupunta kaya di nila napaghandaan ng maayos. Buti na lang walang major injuries,” Miranda said.

Around 15,000 concertgoers attended the event at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City. KAROL JOSEF LUCENA