Asean countries agree on civil service cooperation

COUNTRIES in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Saturday signed a declaration calling for cooperation among their civil servants, particularly in health and disaster management.

Civil Service Commission chief Alicia de la Rosa-Bala said the “Asean Leaders Declaration on the Role of the Civil Service as a Catalyst for Achieving Asean Community Vision 2025” highlighted the role of the civil service as a driver of national and regional development toward the achievement of Asean goals and aspirations for a “politically cohesive, economically integrated, and socially responsible” community.

It was also in support of the first thematic priority of a “people oriented, people centered” Asean under the Philippine chairmanship for this year, she said.

Under the agreement, Asean civil service institutions through the region’s Cooperation on Civil Service Matters will work together in developing and implementing capacity-building programs in critical areas of concern (e.g. people management, organizational performance, skills building, environmental protection, health management and disaster management); enhancing the professional standards and capability of civil servants in the region; and upholding and protecting their welfare, especially those performing critical roles during disasters and other hazardous situations.

The agreement also tasked the ACCSM to develop mechanisms to ensure the adoption of good governance principles towards building government institutions that are “resilient, trusted and future-ready”; and to strengthen alliance-building internally and with external partners.

Bala said Asean heads of civil service would meet in November to exchange views and draw up a concrete action plan to implement the declaration.