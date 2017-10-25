Asean defense chiefs call on North Korea to abandon nuclear weapons, condemn missile launches

DEFENSE chiefs of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) called on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) to abandon its nuclear weapons programs, condemning its multiple ballistic missile launches as a violation of the United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolutions.

In a statement on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, chairman of the Asean Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM), said the ministers “expressed concern” over the escalation of tension triggered by North Korea’s threats to the United States.

“The meeting likewise expressed concern on the escalation of tension in the Korean Peninsula and called for peaceful conflict resolution through diplomatic means. Some countries condemned the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea for its multiple ballistic missile launches which violate [the]UN Security Council Resolutions,” Lorenzana said.

“[T]he Meeting also joined the region and the rest of the world in calling for [North Korea’s] abandonment of nuclear weapons program and urged the DPRK to comply with its obligation under the UN Security Council Resolutions,” he said.

The Asean defense chiefs, according to Lorenzana, also reaffirmed its common goal of achieving a “complete verifiable and irreversible denuclearization” of North Korea, as well as resuming dialogues to achieve the goal.