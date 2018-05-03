Asean economic think tanks keeps 2-yr PH growth forecasts

AN Asean+3 think tank is keeping its Philippine gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecasts at 6.8 percent for this year and 6.9 percent for 2019, with exports and government spending being the growth drivers.

“The Philippines economy is forecast to grow by 6.8 percent in 2018 as exports remain buoyant and hurdles to budget execution are gradually being overcome,” Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) said.

AMRO’s forecast is based on its Asean+3 Regional Economic Outlook 2018 released Thursday on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank’s Board of Governors in Manila.

The forecasts for 2018 and 2019, which are higher than last year’s actual expansion of 6.7 percent, are lower than the official 7.0-8.0 percent GDP growth goal until 2022.

AMRO noted that after a weak first quarter, government spending improved in the succeeding three quarters to guide public expenditure higher last year with a 17.9 percent growth.

It also highlighted that net exports improved in 2017 as the 19.2 percent growth in exports outpaced import growth of 17.6 percent. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO