Asean envoys kick off meetings

PHILIPPINE Ambassador to the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) Elizabeth Buensuceso chaired the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to Asean (CPR) on Wednesday, signaling the start of the series of official meetings that will culminate with the 30th ASEAN Summit on April 29.

“We have a lot of work to do in preparation for the summit to ensure that all outcome documents and all issues are in order so that our leaders will be able to come up with decisions that will really affect the lives of our people,” Buensuceso said in her opening statement.

The CPR discussed the work plan for 2017, including reports and recommendations to the Asean senior officials and Asean ministers, commemorative activities on the 50th anniversary of Asean this year, Asean’s relations with its dialogue partners and other external parties, and preparations for the 50th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related ministerial meetings in August in Manila.

Foreign affairs spokesperson Robespierre Bolivar said the meetings of the CPR that will be held until Friday are preparatory to the summit on Saturday.

“Basically we’re ironing out any remaining issues for the leaders to endorse or to approve,” he said.

The CPR is composed of the ambassadors to Asean members. CPR members also compose the Asean Connectivity Coordinating Committee (ACCC). Most of them also belong to the Asean Institute for Peace and Reconciliation Governing Council.

Jefferson Antiporda