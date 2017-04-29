Asean inks agreement to strengthen civil service

MANILA: President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Saturday led the signing of an agreement among the Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) which would strengthen synergy and cooperation among Asean Member States in support of Asean Community building efforts.

The Asean Leaders Declaration on the Role of the Civil Service as A Catalyst for Achieving Asean Community Vision 2025 recognizes the critical role of the civil service in providing vital services to the peoples of Asean and as prime movers in national and social development in the region.

Civil Service Commission Chairperson Alicia dela Rosa-Bala pointed out that the agreement, which supports the first thematic priority of a People Oriented, People Centered Asean under the Philippine Chairmanship of Asean 2017, places premium on the role of the civil service as drivers of national and regional development towards the achievement of Asean goals and aspirations for a “politically cohesive, economically integrated, and socially responsible” community, as articulated under the Asean Community Vision 2025: Forging Ahead Together.

She said the Declaration tasks the Civil Service Institutions of Asean to lead efforts in carrying out specific areas of collaboration.

Under the agreement, Asean civil service institutions through the Asean Cooperation on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM) will work together in developing and implementing: capacity-building programs in critical areas of concern (e.g. progressive people management, organizational performance, skills building, environment promotion, health management and disaster management); enhancing the professional standards and capability of civil servants in the region; and upholding and protecting their welfare, especially those performing critical roles during disasters and other hazardous situations.

The agreement also tasked the ACCSM to develop mechanisms that ensure adoption of good governance principles towards building government institutions that are resilient, trusted and future-ready; and to strengthen alliance building both internally and with external partners.

Bala disclosed that the Asean Heads of Civil Service will be meeting in November to exchange views and draw up a concrete action plans to implement the declaration. PNA

PNA/CC