Asean-Korea friendship celebrated in a dance project

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southeast Nations and the ASEAN-Korea Cultural Exchange Year milestones, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) in partnership with the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines organized “Beyond Borders: ASEAN-Korea Dance Exchange” on October 20 at Star Theater, CCP Complex.

The entire program showcased different cultural performances from the Asean-Korea countries Singapore, Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Cambodia. The night showcased the most spectacular manifestation of classical to neoclassical to contemporary dance while the fast-shifting movements of the performances added to the suspense and charm of the show. The event was well-attended by diplomats from Cambodia, Indonesia, Iran, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Oman and the Philippines.

Adelina Suemith, OIC-Executive Director of NCCA, said that despite many differences, similarity happens during dance as it plays a radical role to show beyond traditional forms. This event was hosted in order to break new grounds for mutual understanding and respect between different cultures, magnifying the world with new perspectives.

The event ended with each Asean country performers dancing to popular Filipino folk dance ‘Tinikling’. It showed how participants became one in their goal to promote the partnership between the countries. The creative director of the concert and Lisa Macuja-Elizalde also entered the stage waving and dancing together with the whole Asean-Korea Dance Exchange Crew. The dance project was made possible with the support of Ballet Manila through its CEO and Artistic Director Lisa Macuja-Elizalde.