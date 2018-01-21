Asean-Korea mural in BGC now open to public

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Asean and the Asean-Korea Cultural Exchange Year, Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines together with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and in partnership with Bonifacio Art Foundation, Inc. (BAFI) recently opened for public viewing its mural project “Beyond Borders, Peaceful Voyage.”

The organizations commissioned artists from the Asean-Korea countries to paint a mural in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City —one of the Philippines art-infused cities. It aims to celebrate friendship of Asean and Korea through the collaborative work and interactions of visual artists from the Asean-Korea countries.

The Art

The Graffiti Art Project was led by its Project Director Park Young Gyun from Korea. Park decided to use a Korean traditional painting called Chaekgado to link Asean and Korea in one mural.

Chaekgado, a style of painting that emerged during the Joseon Dynasty, depicts shelves stacked with books, ceramics and other objects cherished by the scholars. A chaekgado is believed to embody King Jeongjo’s (the 22nd King of the Joseon Dynasty) ideology—to govern the nation with books and knowledge.

In the mural, each Asean member country had a place in chaekgado. Each object painted by the Asean artists captures the characteristics of the country that they represent. To link Korea’s dedication for stronger cultural partnership with the Asean, Park included objects that symbolize Korea.

According to KCC Director Lee Jincheol the project aims to represent a community effort by the Asean -Korea countries and to utilize cultural symbols as a way of creating an impact internally and externally to the public. “Through this mural, artists from the different Asean -Korea countries could share their cultural traditions and art to wider audience. It is also a good opportunity to showcase Asean and Korea’s stronger good ties,” said Lee.

The 35 x 27.5 meter mural is located at the corner of 26th Street and 5th Ave. in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Philippines.