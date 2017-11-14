Asean ladies who lunch

Honeylet Avanceña hosts leaders’ wives at Manila Hotel gathering

As the world leaders got down to business on the 50th Asean Summit in Manila, President Rodrigo Duterte’s common law wife, Honeylet Avanceña, fulfilled the duties of the First Lady and hosted a luncheon for the dignitaries’ spouses on Monday.

Among those in attendance at the specially organized gathering at The Manila Hotel were DS Rosmah Mansor, second wife of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak; Iriana Joko Widodo, wife of Indonesian President Joko Widodo; Ho Ching, wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong; Naraporn Chan-o-cha, wife of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha; and Kim Jung-sook, wife of South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Conspicuously missing was the wife US President Donald Trump, Melania, who had been invited to the program and was certainly much awaited by most, as she decided to stay behind in China. In a tweet, her husband explained, “… @FLOTUS Melania is staying behind to see the zoo, and of course, the Great WALL of China before going to Alaska to greet our AMAZING troops.”

At the luncheon held at the hotel’s Champagne Room, the leaders’ wives were served inspired Filipino dishes and delicacies in a four-course meal.

A photo of the menu prepared by Executive Chef Konrad Walter, released by Malacanang Palace, showed how they started off with Pitik lobster-pomelo cocktail in Palawan honey-kalamansi dressing and Cream of wing bean malunggay soup with crispy tinapa flakes for appetizer; Grouper Fillet in Lemon Grass Panko crust set on native pechay, kalamansi kutsay cream sauce, and organic upland rice for the main course; and for dessert, a trio of maja con latik, jackfruit-banana purse or turon and pan-fried suman, paired with coffee or tea infused with white chocolate coconut truffles.

Meanwhile, Filipino celebrity fashion designer Randy Ortiz presented a well-received collection of Filipiniana ensembles to entertain the guests.

After the event, Avanceña gave boxes of world-renowned chocolate produced in Malagos, Davao City as her personal token to he visiting first ladies.

Prior to the luncheon, the spouses also toured an exhibition at the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Manila, showcasing artifacts, images, and the history of Southeast Asia to highlight to 50th anniversary of the Association.