Asean leaders to get a taste of PH fiestas

MANILA will treat leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and their spouses to a gala dinner inspired by vibrant Philippine fiestas.

In a statement, Malacañang said the celebration, which will be held at Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay on Saturday, will “showcase our innate hospitality and joei de vivre [joy of life]as a people.”

“The guests will be treated to various fanfares from the moment they enter the hotel up to the time they leave the venue,” the Palace said.

“It will be very festive and colorful, depicting a sense of community, harmony and togetherness, just like how we are at Asean,” it added.

Attending the festive dinner are some 800 guests, including 10 Asean leaders, their spouses and delegations, as well as top Filipino officials.

The regional leaders will don Mindanao-inspired Barong Tagalog by Rajo Laurel, featuring fabric from different Philippine ethno-linguistic tribes.

Their spouses, meanwhile, will be resplendent in their respective Rhett Eala formal wear made of gazar or mikado fabric for the top and crepe fabric for the bottom.

Duterte’s guests will be served “the best of Filipino cuisine,” the Palace said. Details of the menu have yet to be released.

Some 200 performers will entertain guests in a 25- to 30-minute cultural presentation. It will have four parts—“Asean Gold Overture,” “Post Cards and Songs,” “Dances, Gongs and Strings,” and “Fiesta.”

This week’s Asean summit is the first of the semi-annual gathering of regional leaders. A second and bigger summit is scheduled in November.