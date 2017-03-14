Asean officials brace for Manila summit

Senior officials from the three community pillars of Association of Southeast Asian Nations–Political-Security Community, Economic Community and Socio-Cultural Community–will meet at the Philippine International Convention Center starting today up to March 16 for the Asean Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM) to discuss preparations for the 30th Asean Summit slated in Manila on April 26-29.

President Rodrigo Duterte will head the 30th Asean Summit, which is expected to be attended by heads of the 10 Asean member states.

The 30th Asean Summit is the first of two leaders-level meetings that the Philippines will host as chairman of the Asean this year.

The Asean senior officials are also expected to discuss community-building efforts of Asean and the possible documents that will emerge from the summit.

They will also exchange views on how to move forward with the effective functioning of the JCM, particularly on coordination between the three pillars after the adoption of the terms of reference of the JCM in 2015.