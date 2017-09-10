ASEAN opens grant for social forestry program

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna: The Philippine government-hosted Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) is calling for applications for a small grants facility that funds social forestry projects. Leah Lyn Domingo, SEARCA public relations specialist, said each member state of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is allocated a maximum budget of $25,000 and has the option to propose one or two projects. The ASEAN Working Group on Social Forestry (AWGSF)–Strategic Response Fund (ASRF) program set for October 16, 2017 the deadline to submit proposals. The ASRF program is supported by the ASEAN-Swiss Partnership on Social Forestry and Climate Change Phase 3 which is designed to provide AWGSF leaders and focal points with seed fund.

