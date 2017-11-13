Asean Summit protesters, cops clash

VIOLENCE erupted during a rally on the first day of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit on Monday.

Water cannons were used against militants who tried to get past the phalanx of anti-riot police in Manila.

In a live feed of the protest along Padre Faura, members of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) sprayed water on the rallyists who were pushing the barricade of law enforcers.

Initial reports said a policeman was hurt in an exchange of blows.

No other details are available as of posting time.