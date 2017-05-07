Asean youth delegates visit QC clinic

Klinika Bernardo—the country’s first “sundown clinic” operated by the Quezon City government—welcomed Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) youth delegates on April 28 as part of their program during the recent Asean Summit. Offering confidential and non-discriminating testing, treatment and counseling of HIV-AIDS patients, Klinika Bernardo is located at Ermin Garcia Street, Barangay Paligsahan, Quezon City.