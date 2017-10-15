ASEAN youth in exchange program

HANDs! (Hope & Dreams) Project is a bi-annual youth exchange program for Asian countries to engage and mobilize young professionals and university students in the field of disaster risk reduction, recovery, and education. The selected research fellows will go on three research tours in Asia to learn from experts in the field, local and international NGOs, and communities affected by natural disasters.

The Japan Foundation, Manila has selected five exceptional young Filipinos to participate as this year’s HANDs cohort: Jerico Roy Germar, a training officer at the Center for Disaster Preparedness; Armi Rae Cacanindin is an independent film producer in the Philippines; Christian Gino, a Philippine representative to the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI); Claudine Rodriguez is a communications designer and co-founder of Good Code and Dr. Geminn Louis Apostol is a primary care doctor, public health advocate, and a Public Health Leadership Fellow at the Ateneo Center for Health Evidence, Action and Leadership (AHEALs).

They will join 21 other research fellows from the Japan Foundation’s Southeast Asian offices including participants from Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, and Japan. In February to March 2018, they will visit Indonesia for the final leg of their research trips. The Philippines program, focusing on systems thinking and human centered design, is fortunate to partner with Ashoka Philippines, Habi Education Lab, and the Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA).

Ashoka is an international organization that supports social innovators and entrepreneurs. Habi Education Lab promotes a culture of learning, teaching, and understanding through design thinking, using a framework of human-centered design that focuses on empathy, participatory engagement, and rapid prototyping of ideas.

PHSA is committed to the conservation and promotion of the Filipino artistic and cultural traditions and makes every effort to develop the potential of its young arts scholars as future cultural leaders. In partnership with the PHSA, our HANDs fellows will collaborate intensely with the school’s creative students to address some of the pressing disaster related and environmental concerns of the PHSA community.

An intense week of research at the picturesque Mt. Makiling, the Philippines program developed with our partners will certainly help the HANDs research fellows propose innovative action plans that will be presented at the Japan Foundation headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.