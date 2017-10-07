Asean Youth Summit delegates enjoy cross-culture activities in Manila

Youth delegates to the Asean Plus Three Tourism Youth Summit 2017 shared their respective countries culture through traditional and modern song and dance performances.
Advertisements
The Asean countries comprising Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Brunei – plus Asia’s powerhouses China, Japan and South Korea – were all represented in the gathering of the region’s youth, out of whom comes the next generation of leaders.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.