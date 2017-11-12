ASEAN Summit Philippines 2017
MANILA: Hong Kong and Southeast Asian nations signed a free trade deal Sunday, in what one minister described as a “clear vote” against protectionism, as the United States withdraws into its “America First” rhetoric. The city, a special administrative region of China, forged the agreement with the Association of Southeast…
The 2017 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) National Organizing Council has set the stage for the Asean Music Festival to showcase music diversity and regional excellence. The highly anticipated event is set to take place on Tuesday, November 14 from 7 p.m. onwards at the Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati…
In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) and the Asean-Korea Cultural Exchange Year, Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines together with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and in partnership with Bonifacio Art Foundation, Inc. (BAFI) are organizing…
Duterte: Asean Summit ‘excellent opportunity’ to discuss terrorism, illegal drugs
PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said the next two days would be an “excellent opportunity” for Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) leaders and dialogue partners to discuss issues affecting the region’s growth like terrorism and illegal drugs. The President’s statement is contained in a speech he delivered on Monday, as he formally…
‘Asean needs to bridge policy gap’
THE Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) needs to address a gap between high-level policymaking and program execution at the grassroots as it marks its 50th anniversary, the outgoing head of the Asean secretariat said on Sunday. Vietnamese diplomat Le Luong Minh, who has been the secretariat’s secretary general since…