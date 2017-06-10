Asean+3 agree to ensure energy security at 14th ESF

Senior energy officials from member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) +3, which include China, Japan and Korea, concluded the 14th Energy Security Forum (ESF) with a consensus to share of relevant energy developments to ensure energy security in the region.

The concensus covers particularly coal, oil and nuclear energy resources.

The 14th ESF was part of the three-day Asean+3 Forum hosted by the Philippine Department of Energy held from May 23 to 25 at the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City.

The ESF focused on the latest energy trends in the region, including energy consumption, power generation, and energy self-sufficiency.

DoE Undersecretary Jesus Cristino P. Posadas headed the Philippine delegation together with Energy Policy and Planning Bureau Asst. Director Carmencita Bariso.

The meeting also reviewed the technical preparations of the energy outlook of the Asean+3 member-economies highlighting on the modeling framework and major assumptions for Total Primary Energy Supply (TPES), Final Energy Consumption (FEC) and Power Generation Mix, including Fossil Fuels Demand and Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions.

Each Asean member-state shared their best practices on oil security and provided updates regarding their oil stockpiling status and directions.

Japan Oil Gas and Metals National Corp. (JOGMEC) also gave a status report regarding its oil stockpiling capacity building program, while Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expounded on their oil stockpiling outreach policy.

In the discussion on coal energy resource security, China, Japan, and Korea briefed the participants on clean coal technology development, specifically focusing on the High Efficiency and Low Emission (HELE) coal power generation technology.

The Asean member-states furthermore discussed a plan for a possible engagement with the China General Nuclear Power Group (CGNPC) regarding the sharing of experiences in “Nuclear Front-end Planning.”

The Institute of Energy Economics Japan (IEEJ) presented a paper, “Challenges of Nuclear Development: Safety Guidelines Procedure and Policy Updates” to address the looming scenarios in developing and utilizing nuclear energy.

The Philippines under the Duterte administration, the DoE said, is “technology agnostic,” as far as looking for baseload or 24/7 power requirements and options include coal, liquefied natural gas, and even nuclear.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi has been underscoring the importance of diversified energy sources in laying down a balanced energy mix policy to support the country’s growing economy, to foster competition lower the cost of electricity as well as maintain an adequate and reliable electricity supply.