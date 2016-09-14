Aseana Residential plans 2 more projects in Aseana City

PROPERTY developer Aseana Residential Holdings Corp. will launch two more residential projects at the 107-hectare Aseana City in the next two years, a company official said.

Delfin Angelo Wenceslao, chief executive officer of D.M. Wenceslao & Associates, Inc., the parent firm of Aseana Residential, told the Manila Times in an interview last Thursday that the company has two more residential projects in the pipeline.

“We already have two projects in the pipeline. [They are] called Greenway Residences and Farside Place,” Wenceslao said.

The upcoming projects will be launched in “a year to two years’ time,” he said, noting that the target date for the launch will depend on the take-up rate of the company’s maiden residential project, Pixel Residences.

Last week, Aseana Residential launched Pixel residences, a 15-storey condominium development located within the master-planned Aseana City in Paranaque.

Wenceslao said Greenway Residences and Farside Place will offer about 300 units each compared to Pixel Residences’ 170 units.

The upcoming projects will target the middle income market, particularly young families, and will offer bigger-cut units since there are already too many studio units offered in the Bay Area, he said.

“This market is already flooded with studio apartments. So we don’t want to compete with those projects, we want something more for young families,” Wenceslao said. “But if the market shifts in the next two years, we’ll have to adjust the business plan as well,” he added.