ASG BOMB-MAKING INSTRUCTIONS FOUND IN JAIL

Being detained is not hindrance for a bomb expert to teach his fellow terrorist how to make an improvised bomb. The media learned this after the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) team discovered a paper containing instructions from an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member to a fellow terrorist on how to make a bomb during police inspection at the Metro Manila District Jail (MMDJ) in Bicutan, Taguig City (Metro Manila) on Monday. Supt. Eleazar Mata, NCRPO Regional Intelligence Division (RID) chief, however, refused to disclose the name of the bomb expert, casting a cloud of doubt on the veracity of his claims. All he said was that the bomb expert is detained at the MMDJ Special Intensive Care Area (SICA)1 inside Camp Bagong Diwa where many ASG members are detained. The inspection is part of “Oplan Galugad,” the purpose of which is to prevent any illegal or questionable activities inside the jails. Monday’s inspection started around 6 a.m. and lasted four hours. Also confiscated were pieces of paper with cellphone numbers and three cellphones from detained members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front. Oplan Galugad is a project of the NCRPO chief, Director Oscar Albalyalde.

NELSON S. BADILLA