ASG drug trafficker shot dead, 34 nabbed

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Soldiers in a joint law anti-drug campaign gunned down a drug trafficker and arrested 34 others, all identified with the Abu Sayyaf Group, in Barangay Danag, Patikul town in Sulu. Chief Supt. Reuben Theodore Sindac, Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) police director, identified the slain suspect as Jah Addul, who engaged the operatives serving an arrest warrant for murder against Namil Ahajari who was with their group, in a gunfight. A trooper, Cpl. Jeffrey Maramag of Bravo Company of 45th IB, was wounded. Police said 34 men were eventually arrested after the brief gunfight. Sindac said recovered from the arrested suspects were an undetermined amount of shabu, firearms and ammunition of various calibers.