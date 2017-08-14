ASG leader killed in Sulu

An Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) sub-leader who has six arrest warrants was killed in a shootout with military troops from Joint Task Force Sulu in Barangay Silangkan, Parang, Sulu Sunday.

JTF Sulu commander Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said the remains of Badong Muktadil was brought to a hospital in Barangay Busbus, Jolo, Sulu for proper disposition.

Muktadil had five warrants of arrests for kidnapping and serious illegal detention and one for murder.

Sobejana said the terror leader was killed at 1:10 a.m. in the seawaters of Parang, Sulu whole aboard a Jungkong-type watercraft.

Muktadil and other members of his group are also wanted by Malaysian authorities for their involvement in attacks on foreign vessels and abductions at the maritime borders of Tawi-tawi and Sabah, Malaysia.

He was involved in the abduction of Taiwanese Chang An Wei alias Evelyn Chan at Pon Pon Island Resort in Sabah in November 15, 2013, the killing of an unidentified man and the hijacking of a Vietnamese vessel (MV Giang Hai) off Pearl Bank in Tawi-tawi.

“The neutralization of Badong is another big setback on the ASG particularly on their kidnapping and terroristic activities,” Sobejana said.