ASG member nabbed in Tawi-Tawi

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) involved in kidnapping for ransom was arrested by the Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi (JTF Tawi-Tawi) after villagers tipped off the military about his involvement with the notorious group tied to the Islamic State.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said Marine Battalion Landing Team 10 (MBLT-10) troopers on Saturday arrested Sahidul Bandhala Jikiri, alias Idul/JamiriSaidul/Saidul Idul/Jikiri Saidul, of Barangay Sipangkot in Sitangkai town after residents identified him as a member of the ASG/KFRG operating in the area.

Brig. Gen. Custodio Parcon, JTF Tawi-Tawi commander, said the information about Jikiri was volunteered during a dialogue with residents.

“In coordination with the police, we immediately invited Jikiri for an interview and he confessed to be an ASG/KFRG member under sub-leaders Indang Susukan and Sihata Latip whose groups are operating in Sulu Province,” Parcon added.

Jikiri also revealed his role alongside other ASG/KFRG sub-leaders Abraham Hamid, Salip Susung, Nixon Muktadil and Brown Muktadil in kidnapping and cross-border seajacking, mostly targeting foreign nationals in the Philippine and Malaysian seas.

He also has affiliations with other ASGs such as the Raden Abu group and Alden Bagade group, acting as an errand man in procuring speedboats and other requirements to support kidnapping activities.

Meanwhile, government soldiers also seized over the weekend an Abu Sayyaf encampment on a remote hilltop village in Sumisip, Basilan and recovered homemade bomb components left behind after a firefight by the terrorists under Puruji Indama.

