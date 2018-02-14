‘Ash Wednesday reminder of God’s enormous love’

Ash Wednesday is a reminder of God’s enormous love for mankind, Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga said as he urged Catholics to fast and abstain today, the start of the Lenten season.

“Ash Wednesday on Valentine’s Day highlights that God is love. He loves us truly and faithfully. And in return, we must love our country and our fellow Filipinos with the love of God, that is faithful and true, willing to serve and suffer,” Santos said in a statement.

He called on the faithful to show their love for Jesus.

“We do sacrifices as we abstain from full meals and observe fasting. We serve by our alms giving, charity work, and constant prayers. Ash Wednesday highlights Jesus’ enormous and unwavering love for us. We are created good but we turn from good to bad because of our sins and selfishness as the ash signifies, yet Jesus did not abandon nor neglect us. Even if our failures and faults dirtied our souls, with the retracing of the cross on our foreheads, Jesus reminds us we can rebuild our lives, be reconciled with the Father, and be redeemed by Jesus Himself,” he added.

On Ash Wednesday, special Masses will be held across the country. Priests will mark the forehead of the faithful with a cross using ashes from the burnt palm fronds from last year’s Palm Sunday.