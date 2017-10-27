Ashley Ortega finally gets the break

GMA Network talent Ashley Ortega admits that while she is excited with the forthcoming release of the movie “Spirit of the Glass 2: The Haunted,” where she is one of the lead stars, she also can’t help but feel nervous since it’s her first major screen role even if she had been in showbiz for five years.

Prior to this, the few movies where she appeared were mostly bit roles. In this OctoArts Films production showing on November 1, Ashley gets to play an important character.

She is also thankful for the chance to work with director Jose Javier Reyes. For an acting newbie who is getting her first big acting break, she considers it a big honor to work with a veteran filmmaker.

The young girl from the popular fastfood chain commercial that swept the heart of the nation recently, shows that even in her young life, the value of loyalty is worth embracing.

While she juggles her schedule over tapings for “Super Ma’am” and the shoot of this movie, Ashley said her hosting chores for Willie Revillame’s “Wowowin” on GMA 7 is still her priority.

“I am thankful to Kuya Willie for his support and all his help to me. I know I have found the best people to work with in this business. The movie brought me more friends. Direk Joey is so cool. I just love him,” said Ashley.

She added that she had a fun time working with Cristine Reyes and Maxine Medina, the beauty queen who represented the country in the Miss Universe contest held in Manila in January who is making her acting debut in the movie.

While Cristine has this image of being pasaway, Ashley said that she and Maxine did not experience the “bad” side of Cristine.

“She was really so fun to be with. Ang saya namin magkakasama working together. We bonded well,” said Ashley who is paired with newbie actor Enrico Cuenca in this horror film.

The announcement of the four remaining entries to the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival was moved to November. With that, the four possible entries to be chosen will only have five weeks to promote their respective entries.

Among the prospective entries whose producers submitted letter of intent are “Larawan,” a musical film directed by Loy Arcenas based on Nick Joaquin’s classic work “Portrait of an Artist as a Filipino,” starring Rachel Alejandro, Joanna Ampi, and Paolo Avelino in the lead.

There is “Deadma Walking” from T-Rex Entertainment Productions, a comedy film based on the Palanca award-winning script of Eric Cabahug and starring good friends Joross Gamboa and Edgar Allan Guzman who play two gay best friends.

Regal Entertainment, which is a permanent fixture in the December filmfest, is hoping that the MMFF Selection Committee will be kind to them and pick their entry “My Fairy Tail Love Story” directed by Perci Intalan and starring Janella Salvador.

Other contenders for a slot include Erik Matti’s “Buy Bust” starring Anne Curtis; and Mike de Leon’s comeback film “Citizen Jake” featuring Atom Araullo, among others.