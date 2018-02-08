Asia markets slide back in red after bright start

HONG KONG: A rebound across Asian markets ran out of steam on Wednesday, with most falling back into the red and extending the previous day’s hammering.

Traders had started the day on a bright note as they took their lead from a surge on Wall Street and ate into Tuesday’s deep losses.

The gains, which saw Tokyo and Hong Kong jump sharply, came as analysts said they had expected a pullback after months of increases that sent world markets to record or multiyear highs.

However, as the day wore on, selling began to kick in. By the end of the day Tokyo had added just 0.2 percent—having opened almost 3 percent up—while Shanghai lost 1.8 percent and Seoul plunged 2.3 percent.

Singapore was down 0.6 percent and Hong Kong shed 0.5 percent in the afternoon, extending a more than 5 percent loss in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Wellington, Mumbai and Kuala Lumpur also fell, though Sydney held up to close 0.8 percent higher, while Taipei climbed 1.4 percent.

Asian trading floors were a sea of red on Tuesday after a record one-day points drop on the Dow, sparked panic selling, wiping billions from valuations on worries about rising US interest rates.

Profit-taking also played a big role in the retreat after the buying euphoria, fueled by optimism in the world economy and strong corporate earnings.

‘Healthy correction’

But while markets stutter, analysts remain upbeat.

“The pullback may be considered a healthy correction,” Candice Bangsund, a fund manager in Montreal at Fiera Capital, told Bloomberg News.

“The favorable conditions that have underpinned the stock market rally over the last year remain largely intact at this time—the global expansion continues and corporate earnings remain in acceleration mode,” she added.

And Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, said that, “at the moment, the safe bet is that this was part of the so-called ‘sell-off we had to have.’”

With dealers looking to safer assets on Wednesday, the dollar resumed its falls against the yen, while it pared morning losses against higher-yielding currencies, such as the Australian dollar, South Korean won and Thai baht.

Energy firms across Asia saw sharp afternoon selling on Wednesday, with PetroChina, CNOOC and Sinopec all performing a U-turn in Hong Kong, while Inpex in Tokyo and Woodside Petroleum in Sydney saw morning gains slashed.

Oil prices held on to their gains, however, after a report showed US stockpiles did not increase as much as forecast last week.

Bitcoin was up about 15 percent at $7,500, a day after it briefly fell below the $6,000 mark for the first time since mid-November.

However, it is still well down from its record highs near $20,000 seen just six weeks ago.