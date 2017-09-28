Asia-Pacific airlines see passenger volumes rise

Airlines in the Asia Pacific region saw a 5.6 percent increase in international passenger traffic to 27.8-million in August, an industry group said on Wednesday.

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines attributed the increase to a combination of higher leisure demand as well as travel for business purposes.

Year to date, Asian airlines registered a 5.2 percent increase in passenger traffic to 210 million, AAPA Director General Andrew Herdman said.

“During the same period, international air cargo markets saw a robust 10.6% increase in freight traffic carried by Asian airlines,” Herdman added.

Herdman said the longer term outlook for the sector remained positive as broad-based expansion in global economic output should help boost passenger and cargo growth.

“The sustained growth in air traffic demand has clearly been positive for the sector,” he said.

“Nevertheless, against the backdrop of a challenging operating environment marked by highly competitive air fares and rising costs, Asian carriers are continuing to work hard to improve profitability, with considerable variations in individual airline performance, both globally and within the region,” Herdman said.