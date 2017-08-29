Of Asia Pop Comic Con 2017 and ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 wrap up

If there’s a collective sigh, a sullen decompression or even a bit of the blues among geeks this morning, it’s probably because they’re coming down from the high they got at the Asia Pop Comic Con 2017 and the penultimate season ender of the “Game of Thrones.”

They waited a whole year for APCC 2017 while the Game of Thrones, which usually premieres their new seasons in April, started in July this year. Right now, there’s actually the possibility of the eighth and final season coming out in 2019.

Once again, APCC delighted comic book, TV and movie fans as well as cosplayers throughout the weekend with its displays, panels and international guests. Sure, the big ticket guests were Tyler Hoechlin (TV’s current “Superman”) and Ray Fisher (“The Justice League” movie’s Cyborg) and cast members from “Stranger Things,” but there were also a ton of artists and creators you could visit and spend time with. I couldn’t see everyone due to hosting work upstairs but I did stop by Whilce Portacio’s booth (a must at any convention he visits), Carl Pott’s and Harvey Tolibao’s.

The Netflix booth was nothing short of astounding. I was glad I went on the first day because by Sunday, there was a long line to get in and they could no longer accommodate everyone. The entrance was a huge red carpet with giant video displays of the shows left and right.

Once you get in, rooms were devoted to some of its hot properties, the favorite being undoubtedly, Stranger Things. You had the Byer’s living room with phone and the alphabet lights, the hole to crawl into the Upside Down, the four bikes by a neon Stranger Things sign for more photo ops. There were also“Hell’s Kitchen” and “Riverdale” sets that offered free milkshakes, at least for the first day.

Cosplayers were really happy with a full weekend to show off their costumes, bond and pose for photo ops—some of them from the very large Marvel contingent who had a grand assembly.

Speaking of which, I was at the function room beside Hall M and it got really noisy with screaming—I would have thought Marvel secretly flew in talent.

To the fans and organizers and guests of APCC 2017, you all contributed to a memorable three-day event filled with so much positive energy. We’re already counting down to next year.

Speaking of Game of Thrones, Skycable sponsored a Game of Thrones cosplay contest along with the main cosplay competition aka the CAGE (Cosplay Authority Global Challenge). There’s just so much obsession and love for the show, I don’t know what we’re all going to do until the last season arrives and then when it’s all over.

I guess, face reality?