Asia to top container equipment market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the global container-handling equipment industry until 2025, a report from market research company MarketsandMarkets said.

According to the “Container Handling Equipment Market: Global Forecast until 2025” report, China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and India are the sector’s top nations.

The forecast is based on a World Shipping Council report saying those countries host the top 10 container port terminals in terms of maximum volume in 2015.

The council had said seven of these ports are in China, accommodating about 130.2-million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually, followed by Singapore, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ports of Shanghai, Singapore, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Busan handle more than 19 million TEUs yearly.

Container-handling equipment was estimated to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2 percent between 2017 and 2025, and would grow to $8.8 billion in 2025 from approximately $6.3 billion last year, MarketsandMarkets said.

“Increased focus on fleet-level emission reduction, supported by growing stringency in emission norms and increasing emphasis on port automation, are the top drivers for this sector,” it added.

“Alternately, the high capital costs of container handling equipment and lack of synchronization among distinct equipment can hinder the increase of the market,” the firm said.