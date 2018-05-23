Asia United Bank nets P797.7M in Q1

ASIA United Bank (AUB) saw net income for the first quarter of the year grow 21.3 percent from a year earlier driven by strong growth in its core lending business.

AUB told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday that consolidated net income—which includes the profits of subsidiaries Cavite United Rural Bank and the Rural Bank of Angeles in Pampanga—rose to P797.7 million in the first three months from P657.5 million in the same period last year.

This led to a return on assets of 1.7 percent and return on equity of 12.2 percent against the year-earlier ROA of 1.6 percent and ROE of 11.4 percent.

Interest income from loans and receivables rose 29.4 percent and 42.6 percent, respectively.

Loans and receivables grew 29.2 percent to P129.6 billion from P100.3 billion a year ago on the strong performance of its commercial and other loan segments such as auto, housing, and salary loans.

Net interest income improved 9.1 percent to P1.68 billion during the quarter from P1.5 billion a year earlier.

Total assets expanded 19.8 percent to P207.4 billion, while total deposits grew 22.6 percent to P166.5 billion on account of the continued expansion of its branch network and a more intensified deposit-generation campaign.

“We remain confident that we have the momentum to grow the business further as we continue to cater to the needs of corporates and small and medium enterprises,” AUB President Manuel Gomez said.

“We are taking advantage of our IT innovation to serve our customers better and faster, particularly in our growing consumer lending business,” he added.