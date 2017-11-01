AsiaCollect expands to PH, Indonesia

SINGAPORE-BASED credit management services (CMS) provider AsiaCollect is expanding its reach in the Philippines and Indonesia with the launch of its CMS Advisory Services.

In a statement issued on Monday, the consumer debt collection company said the new service would target consumer loan originators that could help upgrade their CMS operations in terms of collection efficiency, cost effectiveness, and internal controls.

“The expansion into CMS Advisory Services is consistent with our strategy of becoming the first full-service CMS company in the region. The Advisory Services proposition will enable us to achieve deeper partnership with our clients, and help them optimize the performance of their CMS operations across the entire value chain,” said Tomasz Borowski, founder and chief executive officer of AsiaCollect.

“The fact that we were able to secure first clients for this offering in Indonesia and Philippines, where we are not yet present with our core CMS Outsourcing product, supports our view that the massive growth of the consumer finance market across the region is creating significant demand for a high quality integrated CMS offering,” he said.

AsiaCollect entered Vietnam in the last quarter of 2016. It said Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia have a huge market with a combined 435-million population which it aims to penetrate.