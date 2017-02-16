Asian airline launches new Barcelona route

Known for its magnificent architecture like Gothic basilicas, Barcelona—Spain’s second most important city—is the newest route now linked to Hong Kong’s top airline company Cathay Pacific beginning July 2.

Located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, and boasting numerous beaches within easy reach of the city center, over 7.5 million tourists visited Barcelona in 2015.

Its cuisine is a wide-ranging paradise from fresh seafood, delicacies like tapas to decadent chocolates. The nightlife is filled with live music plus dancing in nightclubs, old-school taverns or plush lounges.

This vibrant European capital is also home to one of the world’s most successful football teams, FC Barcelona, and has established itself as an important business and transportation hub.

“Barcelona is a great city for its tourism and rich culture that attracts visitors from around the world. We’re excited to offer the first-ever direct link between Hong Kong and Barcelona, which follows the launch of our Madrid service last year,” Cathay Pacific chief executive Ivan Chu shared with The Manila Times.

He added, “This new service reflects the commitment to grow the Cathay Pacific network and offer customers more choices, strengthening Hong Kong’s status as one of the world’s most important aviation hubs.”

The state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 aircraft plies the route that gives both business and leisure passengers the fastest, most direct option to Spain’s second most populous city, while also providing passengers from the Iberian Peninsula easier access to key destinations in Asia and Southwest Pacific through the airline’s hub in Hong Kong.

The A350 encapsulates Cathay Pacific’s brand promise of a “Life Well Travelled.” In addition to the latest seats and an enhanced inflight entertainment system, the aircraft is Wi-Fi equipped, which means passengers can stay connected throughout their journey.

For more information, visit www.cathaypacific.com.