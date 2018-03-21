Asian markets pare early losses, eyes on Fed

HONG KONG: Asian markets recovered some of the losses suffered in a morning sell-off Tuesday but investors remain on edge ahead of a key Federal Reserve policy meeting.

News of a massive data breach at Facebook fuelled fears of a regulatory crackdown on the technology sector, sparking plunges in New York Monday.

The scandal at the social media giant further fuelled anxiety among investors already fretting over possible US interest rate rises and Donald Trump’s protectionist rhetoric, which has sparked talk of a global trade war.

Reports said Cambridge Analytica, the analysis firm hired by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, stole data from 50 million Facebook user profiles to help design software to predict and influence voters’ choices.

The news hammered tech giants, with Facebook plunging 6.8 percent while other household names were also hit — including Apple, Google-parent Alphabet and Netflix — by regulatory concerns.

“The adults are starting to realize that the altruistic kids who started some of these tech behemoths are either unwilling or unable to deal with the fact that the companies they wrought and thought were a force for good can be manipulated by those who seek to do ill,” said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

The US losses filtered through to Asia in early trade but tech firms in the region bounced back as the day wore on. Hong Kong-listed internet giant Tencent and AAC Technologies moved into positive territory, as did Samsung in Seoul. However, while Sony pared losses in Tokyo it ended lower.

Broader markets were mixed, having all started down. Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.5 percent and Sydney slipped 0.4 percent.

But Hong Kong added 0.1 percent and Shanghai ended up 0.4 percent, with investors cheered by comments from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang calling for the US to avoid a trade war.

Singapore was 0.2 percent higher and Seoul climbed 0.4 percent. Wellington, Manila, Taipei and Jakarta were all down.

Investors are keeping a close watch on the Fed’s meeting this week, seeking clues about its timetable for tightening monetary policy. Opinion is split on the number of rate rises it will announce this year, with some forecasting three and others saying four.

AFP