Asian ParaTriathlon set on April 29 in Subic

A challenge for supremacy among Asia’s best paratriathletes will unfold inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone as the ASTC ParaTriathlon Asian Championships 2017 kicks off on April 29.

The event organized by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) under the supervision of technical officials of the ITU and the Asian Triathlon Confederation (ASTC) has attracted close to 50 paratriathletes from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Macau, Malaysia and Kygyzstan.

The Philippines will be led by Sixto Ducay and the blind siblings Jerome and Joshua Nelmida. The technical delegate in the race is Koji Koganezawa while Daniel Sng of Singapore is the referee.

The race will start at the ACEA Beach Resort for the 750 meter swim followed by 18 kilometer biking reaching up to Argonaut Highway and 5 kilometers running along San Bernardo Road finishing near ACEA.

At stake for the Top 3 winners of the paratriathlon categories of PT1, PT2, PT3, PT4 and PT5 are qualifying points to the World ParaTriathlon Championships, specially designed medals and winners’ t-shirts.