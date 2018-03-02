Asian Terminals’ EVP is chairman of the board

Zenaida M. Postrado, treasurer and chief finance officer of San Miguel Pure Foods Co. Inc. (PF), boosted to 2,400 the number of PF common shares she owns after buying additional 100 SMPFC common shares at P625 per share on Feb. 22 this year.

At that acquisition price, Postrado’s paper wealth increased to P1.5 million. She also holds 10,000 PF S2 preferred shares.

Postrado also disclosed her previous “buy” trades of PF common shares. She bought 600 PF common shares in three transactions of 200 per block at P620 per share on Feb. 14; at P625 per share on Feb. 15; and at P618.50 per share on Feb.19.

As of Feb. 19, Postrado reported having raised her PF holdings to 2,300 PF common shares from 1,700 PF common shares.

Postrado bought 200 PF common shares of 100 shares per trade – 100 PF common shares at P650 per share on Feb. 12 and 100 PF common shares at P632 per share on Feb. 13.

On Feb. 28, Pure Foods opened trading at P626, which was also the stock’s high, then dropped to a low of P610 before closing the session at P620.

Sold

As of Sept. 15, 2017, Jaime E. Ysmael, a senior vice president at Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), owned 9.104 million ALI common shares, or 0.06 percent. He reduced his holding to 9.054 ALI common shares after selling on Feb. 22, 2018 50,000 ALI common shares at P44.25 per share.

After selling 50,000 ALI common shares on Feb. 22 this year, Ysmael’s holdings dropped to 9.054 million ALI common shares. The percentage equivalent remained at 0.06 percent.

Ysmael owned ALI common shares as of that day, Feb. 22, which were divided into 889,925 ALI common shares, which he directly owned and 8.364 million ALI common shares, acquired by availing himself of the company’s executive stock ownership plan.

In an explanatory note, ALI said in a PSE posting that ESOWN shares remain “subscribed and unissued until fully paid.”

As an ALI stockholder, Ysmael is entitled to receive on April 3, 2018 a dividend of P0.252 per share. He already received payment for a P0.24 dividend on Sept. 15, 2017 and P0.24 per ALI common share on March 22, 2017.

Ayala Land sources dividends to retained earnings, which as of Sept. 30, 2017, amounted to P102.481 billion, according to an unaudited financial filing.

ALI common shares were last traded at P41.10 on Feb. 28, 2018,

New chairman

Andrew R. Hoad, British, had been executive vice president of Asian Terminal Inc. (ATI) since 2012 until his appointment recently as chairman of the company’s 15-person board, and as chairman of the executive, nomination and compensation committee.

With his election as a director, he was reported as holder of a nominal ATI common share in an “initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities.”

In a filing dated Feb. 22, 2018, ATI said Hoad replaced Kwok Leung Law on the board. Starting April 1, 2018, he will also assume the chairmanship from Rashed Ali Hassan Abdulla.

The same posting on the website of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) said, as EVP since 2012, “Mr. Hoad will continue to hold office until March 17, 2018.”

Hoad brought with him to ATI his experiences from other companies where he held various posts, such as P&O Group, CS World Terminals and DP World since 1988.

“He became the general manager for DP World Sales Asia, based in Hong Kong, from 2004 to 2005,” ATI said in the PSE posting.

“Prior to joining ATI,” ATI said in the same posting, “he was chief executive officer (CEO) of DP World Caucedo Container Terminal in the Dominican Republic from 2008 to 2011, and CEO of DP World Callao Container Terminal in Peru in 2011.”

Due Diligencer’s take

Emails reach me through esdperez@gmail.com, which appears at the end of each piece. Some of the emails are flattering while others are not, which is understandable.

Sometimes, I also receive complaints from our readers regarding their dealings with certain government agencies, particularly the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is really disturbing to note that as a regulatory agency, it also processes the registration of new businesses.

Can’t the Duterte administration separate the registration of new business entrants from the SEC’s regulatory powers? By doing so, it would improve the SEC’s service to the public, and, at the same time, facilitate the entry of new businesses.

For instance, the PSE is already a self-regulatory organization. As such, it does not need additional regulations from the SEC as the securities industry regulator.

Besides, the SEC does not need an overpaid five-person commission. I have been suggesting this for a long time now. Unfortunately, nobody listens.

Why should the SEC remain under five commissioners, including the chairman, when most of its functions have been transferred to regular courts designated by the Supreme Court? Just asking.

