‘Asia’s Next Top Model’ makeup looks decoded

If you’ve been following the ongoing season of Asia’s Next Top Model Cycle 5—and therefore rooting for and envying the looks of Filipina contestants Anjelica Santillan, Maureen Wroblewitz, and Jennica Sanchez—then you’re definitely going to love today’s “Beauty Box.”

The show’s official makeup partner Maybelline New York has bigheartedly spilled to The Manila Times exactly how get the girls’ smoking hot looks via the written tutorial below:

Anjelica’s ‘Uptown Princess’

Be the New York princess you want to be just like ANTM contestant Anjelica Santillan. Start off with the makeup brand’s Dream Velvet Foundation, a buildable coverage that gives a hydrated matte finish, and follow the easy instructions on the V-Face Contour Blush for perfectly defined features with a rosy touch. Go on to achieve sculpted and tamed brows in an instant with the Fashion Brow Pomade Crayon, and lastly, finish off with Creamy Mattes in Touch of Spice for gorgeous statement-making lips.

Maureen, the ‘Midtown Girl’

Strut down the sidewalk in perfect street style like ANTM’s Maureen Wroblewitz, this time using the V-Face Duo Contour Stick that contours and highlights to instantly give a natural slimmer look. Next, create graphic eye looks with the ultra-precise tip of Eye Studio Hypersharp Laser Liner that is both smudge-proof and water resistant. Top off with Powder Mattes in Make Me Blush for a lightweight feel to the lips but with an intense color payoff and smooth matte finish.

Jennica’s ‘Down Town Edge’

Jennica Sanchez takes edgy to a whole new level with her popular “Down Town Edge” makeup. Cop the look by starting with the Super BB Fresh Matte Cushion for a fresh matte and poreless foundation. Take time with your eyes using the Hyperink Liquid Liner that gives intense black ink pigmentation and Falsies Push Up Drama for intense volumized lashes. Finish off your edgy look with a pop of color on the lips with Loaded Bolds in Fearless Purple.