I asked Salalima to resign – Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said he asked Rodolfo Salalima, the first secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), to resign for favoring a telecommunication company.

In an interview aired over state-run PTV4 on Thursday night, Duterte belied Salalima’s claim that he quit because of corruption and interference in the department.

The President said Salalima never mentioned anything about corruption in DICT.

“He lied because days before, in a Cabinet meeting, I’m sorry kilala ko siya (I know him), I’m not saying that he is corrupt, but days before, ganito ang nangyari (this is what happened). Ang mga ibang, gusto ko kasing buksan itong telecom para maraming maging mura, mas marami maging mura. Yung sa kanya, maraming nagreklamo sa akin na parang partial siya kasi vice president siya ng globe eh pero alam ko yun (I wanted to open up the telecom industry so that rates would go down. I receive complaints that he seemed partial because he was the vice president of Globe, but I knew that),” Duterte said.

Salalima was the former lead lawyer of Globe Telecom before joining government service.

The President also said Salalima did not act on plans to allow foreign telecommunications companies in the country.

Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella earlier said Salalima resigned for personal and work-related reasons.

But speaking with DICT employees on Friday, Salalima said he quit because of corruption and interference in the department. CATHERINE S. VALENTE