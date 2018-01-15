Assassins kill Ecija gov’s chief aide

TALAVERA, Nueva Ecija: Two gunmen wearing black bonnets shot dead the chief of staff of Nueva Ecija Gov. Czarina Umali while refilling at a gas station near her house in this town on Sunday night.

Supt Roniel Rojo, town chief of police, said Mary Ann Guevarra Hernandez, 38, was at the front passenger’s seat of her MUX Isuzu vehicle driven by her husband Carlito, 45, when two assailants riding a motorcycle fired shots killing her on the spot.

Witnesses told the police that one of the gunmen got off the motorcycle and walked past the victim’s vehicle, apparently ascertaining their target, before firing shots then sped away.

Investigators said the victim sustained 13 gunshot wounds in the head and body.

Her husband was treated for minor gunshot wounds in the arm. Their two children, aged 11 and 14, who were sitting at the back were unharmed.

The police believed that the suspects waited for the family to come home from a weekend vacation in Baguio City.

Talavera police retrieved the close-circuit television camera (CCTV) footages to help them in the investigation.

Recovered at the crime scene were 13 slugs for caliber .45 pistol and Hernandez’ cellphone.

Meanwhile, Umali condemned the killing of her chief of staff and asked the police to dig deeper into the investigation and get the perpetrators.

Talavera Mayor Nerivi Santos Martinez offered P200,000 reward for the immediate arrest of the suspects.

Local officials also blamed Senior Supt. Eliseo Tanding, provincial police director, for the series of unsolved killings in the province including the case of rights activist priest Marcelino Paez last December 4.

They also called on Philippine National Police Director Ronald dela Rosa to replace the provincial director.