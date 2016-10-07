Assassins strike anew in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY: Two car wash shop attendants and an unidentified companion were killed while another was wounded after two unknown assassins peppered them with bullets on Thursday night along San Roque Village here. The victims—Roland Valdez, Mark Angelo Calma and their unidentified companion—died from gunshot wounds. Another victim, Rudy Pagaduan Pais, is fighting for his life at the hospital. A witness said the victims were having a drinking session at the shop before the shooting.