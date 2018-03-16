Assessing the agribusiness innovation ecosystem

(First of two parts)

This coming Monday, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its Science, Technology, Research, and Innovation for Development (STRIDE) program will hold the workshop/forum “Advancing the Agribusiness Innovation Ecosystem” that will bring together various stakeholders and actors in the Philippine agriculture, research for development, and agribusiness sectors.

The workshop/forum aims to elicit solutions to the issues raised by the Agribusiness Innovation Ecosystem Assessment that was recently done by STRIDE, which is a five-year P1.3-billion program of the USAID.

InangLupa, which I founded and lead, is the partner of USAID in undertaking Monday’s monumental workshop/forum. The end-result of the forum should be “concrete strategies that can have transformational impacts on productivity, income, and employment in agriculture,” according to STRIDE.

Let me add that the end-result of the workshop/forum should help in the realization of a “Unified and Inclusive Agribusiness Ecosystem” particularly in science and technology, research and innovation support system.

The first part of this two-part column-series is a prelude to the workshop/forum, which I proposed to USAID as early as October last year. And I thank USAID through STRIDE for making the workshop/forum come to fruition.

So let me discuss two issues that should also be tackled in the workshop/forum: Empowering local government units to deliver agricultural extension services; and making science and technology the heart in increasing farm production, productivity, and value adding.

For three consecutive Fridays from February 2, I discussed in my columns in The Manila Times entitled “Empowering LGUs for agriculture” the need for government through the Department of Agriculture (DA) to take the lead in empowering local government units in efficiently delivering farm extension services to smallholders in their respective areas with the help of state colleges and universities (SCUs) and the private sector.

A respected colleague, Dr. Emil Javier, also shared his views on empowering LGUs for agriculture through his March 10 column in The Manila Bulletin entitled “A collaborative province-led agriculture and fisheries extension model.” Let me also share part of the views of Dr. Javier, who is a member of the National Academy of Science and Technology and the chair of the Coalition for Agriculture Modernization in the Philippines.

Capacitating LGUs



In my three-part column-series on ­­empowering LGUs for agriculture, I clearly stated the need to capacitate and train local units to deliver agriculture extension services to smallholders with the DA taking the lead and SCUs collaborating in the effort. The private sector, agribusiness companies, and non-government organizations can contribute to the effort.

It is the national government that should also formulate programs for farming, fisheries, forestry, and agribusiness in partnership with LGUs, SCUs, and the private sector because it the DA that has the contemporary knowledge on those sectors, and knows the sectors’ market trends for commodities and products.

The DA and LGUs should also have shared vision and goals that are already clearly provided by Republic Act 8435 or the Agricultural and Fisheries Modernization Act (AFMA) of 1997: Poverty alleviation and social equity; food security; rational use of resources; global competitiveness; sustainable development; people empowerment; and protection from unfair competition.

I am advocating the Inclusive Market-Oriented Development (IMOD) framework which can be adopted by the DA and LGUs to set goals in delivering agricultural extension services to smallholders. IMOD builds on four powerful principles: that markets motivate growth, that innovation accelerates growth, that inclusiveness ensures the poor benefit, and resiliency sustains growth.

For his part, Dr. Javier said the first step to improving the delivery to agricultural extension services at the local level is to convene the Provincial Agriculture and Fisheries Councils. Let me quote part of his column on that: “The first step is the imperative to align the priorities and program of the province with those of the constituent municipalities [and willing cities]and with the industry road maps of the national government. And the way to do it is to convene the Provincial Agriculture and Fisheries Councils [PAFCs], the integrative, consultative and monitoring structure for inter-agency and inter-sectoral collaboration mandated by the Agriculture and Fisheries Modernization Act [AFMA] of 1997.” I agree with this point of view.

Empowered and capacitated LGUs that can effectively deliver agricultural extension services to smallholders are a very important component in realizing a Unified and Inclusive Agribusiness Ecosystem. Another important component is science and technology (S&T), research and development (R&D), and innovation.

Science and Innovation

With climate change negatively impacting crop production, and land and water resources getting more scarce, it is completely impossible for smallholder farmers to rely on folk knowledge to grow crops profitably and feed the world.

And it has been one of my advocacies to utilize S&T, R&D, and innovation in ramping up farm productivity and introduce value adding into the value chain. And in the IMOD framework, innovation also represents S&T and R&D, which are keys to accelerating growth.

From what I have seen so far in the rural areas, there is still lack of appreciation toward science- and innovation-based solutions among smallholder farmers, and we can attribute that to the weak linkage between the R&D system and the delivery system in the Philippines. We can also add the factor of aging farmers/fisher folk who are not very receptive to the use of technology and innovation.

Besides being underfunded, the country’s R&D system has to improve and elevate its technology transfer program because a lot of research outputs never get commercialized, and are irrelevant to the needs of the industry and smallholders.

Nonetheless, I believe there are lots of useful R&D outputs that are beneficial and these need to be brought into the hands of smallholder farmers through an effective extension system of which LGUs are the spearheads. So we go full circle again back to the issue of empowering LGUs for agriculture, technology transfer, and agribusiness.

Besides increasing farm productivity, innovation should also result in value adding or the production of semi-finished or processed farm products that have the potential for the local and export markets.

Empowering LGUs for agriculture, and S&T, R&D, and innovation are just two components for creating a Unified and Inclusive Agribusiness Ecosystem, with the most important or first component being government policy to support that.

After government policy, a regulatory framework and infrastructure should be put into place, followed by funding and financing support, which will also support S&T, R&D, and innovation.

The next components are extension and training, this time with LGUs taking a bigger role, and supported by the educational system from the primary to post-secondary or higher levels. Mentors and advisors should also be tapped to support the effort, more especially for creating agri-based enterprises.

The extension efforts, and support from the educational system and mentors/advisors should result in the development of human capital or work force that are agripreneurs, or aspiring to be one. Eventually, a culture for agripreneurship is created that will result in more farm products getting a bigger share of both the local and export markets.

For part two of this column-series, I will discuss the major outputs of the workshop/forum. See you there!