Assistive car tech undergoing tests in Dubai

A prototype of this self-driving electric vehicle (EV) for people of determination (PoD) is currently being tested at a couple of gated communities in Dubai, said Gautam Ahuja of the UAE-based DigiRobotics.

The two-seater Renault Twizy EV has no steering wheel, but works on voice command and touch screen. It has four wheels, can reach a maximum speed of 70-80 kph and run for six hours on a single charge (which takes around two hours). Safety features include anti-collision sensors (front, back and sides) and one 360-degree Lidar (light detection and ranging) camera that uses laser light to sense surfaces and produce highly accurate range measurement.

There is also a driver’s airbag, four-point safety belt at the front and a three-point one at the rear. The ultra-compact vehicle works on a single-gear transmission and measures 2.32 meters in length, 1.19 meters in width and 1.46 meters in height. The vehicle’s frame and body offer extra protection for the occupants, Ahuja told Khaleej Times.

How does it work? A digital mapping of a designated area should be done first and uploaded to the system. Then, the occupant enters his/her destination through voice command or by typing on the touchscreen and the vehicle starts moving. The EV can also alter its course should there be immovable obstacles. As it is self-driving, it can also park itself.

The main purpose of the EV is to provide mobility to people of determination. The price of the vehicle starts at Dh200,000, according to DigiRobotics.

KHALEEJ TIMES (DUBAI/UAE)/TNS