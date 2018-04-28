Asthma demands immediate attention

Asthma can be controlled and overcome if proper treatment is given immediately, medical professionals reminded individuals during the celebration of World Asthma Day on Thursday.

“Patients should avoid asthma triggers, use asthma medications properly and regularly, follow their asthma plan and have regular follow-ups with their doctor,” Philippine College of Chest Physicians Asthma Council Chair Ma. Bella Siasoco said during a press briefing on Healthy Lung Program themed #mASTHMArunong.

According to the World Health Organization data in 2014, 2.3 percent of total deaths in the Philippines is caused by asthma. The Philippines ranks ninth in asthma mortality worldwide.

The head of the asthma committee of the Philippine Academy of Pediatric Pulmonologists (PAPP) said the disease can be controlled by both pharmacological and non-pharmacological means.

“Treatment generally includes the daily, long-term use of controller medications to keep asthma well controlled and reliever medications for as-needed symptom relief. Inhaled therapy is the preferred treatment in children five years and younger,” PAPP Asthma Committee head Rozaida Villon said.

Philippine Academy of Family Physicans (PAFP) National Board Member Leilanie Apostol-Nicodemus, meanwhile, pointed out the importance of a good doctor-patient relationship to help diagnose and treat asthma.

“Talk to the doctor on how to manage asthma at home, at work, anywhere. You should have an asthma plan,” she said.

“This important partnership can help patient and their families better understand the disease, facilitate treatment adherence and dispel misconceptions about asthma,” Nicodemus added. “The patient should control asthma and not asthma controlling the patient.”

Nicodemus emphasized patients should stop medicating, and there is a need for medical professionals to come up with educational materials on asthma and spread factual information on the condition.

“Create proper education materials for asthma. We have to diagnose properly, remove self-medication,” she said.

The Healthy Lung Program is an initiative of multinational biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca with local partners to raise awareness on respiratory diseases in Asia, by sharing practices and supporting development of service capacity to give patients access to care and treatment.

The global celebration of World Asthma Day is set on May 1, 2018.