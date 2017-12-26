Aston Martin hires Chris Goodwin as chief test driver

Chris Goodwin, whose name became synonymous with McLaren road vehicles of the past and present, has departed from McLaren to join Aston Martin for the position of “Expert High Performance Test Driver.”

With a large number of McLaren road cars tested under his belt, Goodwin’s transfer to Aston Martin signalled an end of an era for Goodwin-tested McLaren road cars, which have garnered high praises for combining sensational handling while maintaining road comfort, from Mercedes-Benz’s SLR McLarento the MP4-12C, to the hybrid P1 and the track-ready Senna hypercar.

He will be joined by Simone Rizzuto, who was responsible for vehicle testing for Maserati and Alfa Romeo, to take on the role as Chief Engineer of Vehicle Dynamics for the British luxury marque.

“I’m thrilled to have Chris and Simone’s caliber join Aston Martin’s already stellar engineering and dynamics team. Their decision is a great endorsement of our future plans while the skills and experience they bring is second to none. As we enter the next crucial phase in the development of our growing product and powertrain portfolios, they will make an invaluable contribution in shaping an exceptional new family of Aston Martin models,” Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer Andy Palmer said in a statement.

Goodwin started working for McLaren in 1997 when he competed in the FIA GT Championship using an F1 GTR. Ron Dennis, who was leading McLaren Automotive at the time, told him that he should work for the company as test driver, knowing that he had a respectable racing experience under his belt. Although Goodwin hesitated, he accepted the offer, and became instrumental in the development of racing cars and road cars since the last decade, and described it as “the best thing he ever did.”

Goodwin will start a new chapter for Aston Martin, and a challenging one at that, by assisting in the development of the Valkyrie hybrid hypercar, which employs a body designed by the famed Red Bull F1 designer Adrian Newey, and powered by a naturally aspirated V12 and an electric motor to produce a total of 1,100 hp.