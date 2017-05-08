Aston Martin unveils the Vanquish S Super GT

ONE naturally anticipates something great when an iconic marque that produces masterpieces as a matter of routine introduces a new model, but the unveiling of Aston Martin’s flagship Vanquish S on Friday at Power Plant Mall in Rockwell, Makati City, exceeded even the most jaded expectations.

With Managing Director Nicky Mariano doing the honors, Aston Martin Manila instantly raised the bar on luxury performance with the unveiling of the Vanquish S Super GT, which may be one of the last naturally aspirated supercars to be built, and is certainly one of the very few built individually by hand.

Powered by a massive 6.0-liter V12 engine, the Vanquish S has performance to match its over-the-top luxury interior and exterior styling. The engine develops a staggering 580 horsepower and 630 Nm of torque, and is coupled to Aston Martin’s Touchtronic III 8-speed automatic transmission; the manual mode is handled, as is right and proper, with paddle shifters.

Aston Martin is also one of the few modern automakers that uses a torque tube drivetrain, which places the transmission toward the rear of the vehicle, allowing direct drive of the rear axle. This gives the car an exceptional weight balance, particularly under an acceleration load, efficiently deploying all that power from its formidable motor. According to the published specs, the Vanquish S can go from 0-100 kph in 3.5 seconds, and has a top speed of 323 kph – 201 miles per hour, for those who are not sufficiently impressed by metric figures.

With a body mostly constructed of carbon fiber, strategically left exposed in visually pleasing ways inside and out, the Vanquish S is a stylistic work of art. The exterior upgrades are designed to improve performance as well as give the Vanquish S a unique look, such as a new front splitter and rear diffuser, enhancing the aggressive look of the quad exhaust. The introductory model wore a finish of metallic gray (called Cumberland Grey).

Inside, a chopped carbon finish dash fascia nicely complemented the full leather interior in Sahara Tan. High-end interior features also include Bang & Olufsen audio and the AMi III Infotainment system with an all new satellite navigation package.

Chairman and president of Aston Martin Manila, Marc Tagle, speaking to the media and other guests for the unveiling, said, “I am pleased to officially introduce the new Vanquish S, and we very much look forward to see the new flagship Aston Martin being driven on the streets of Manila.”

The streets of Manila may not be the worthiest playground for a car of the outstanding caliber of the Vanquish S, but that hasn’t dampened interest in the Super GT according to Managing Director Mariano, who disclosed that some customers are already lined up for the first arrivals, which should reach the country later this month. Having only been introduced to the Philippines by DBPhils Motorsports Inc. in 2015, Aston Martin is a relative newcomer in the luxury performance market, but has already established a presence with models such as the DB11, the Vantage, and the Rapide. With the Vanquish S, the brand can look forward to making an indelible mark here.