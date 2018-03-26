Aston Martin V8-powered DB11 makes stunning debut in Manila

Finally, the Aston Martin 4.0- liter twin-turbocharged V8-engined DB11 has landed in Philippine shores.

Perfectly complementing the DB11’s existing 5.2-liter twin turbocharged V12 engine, this new powerplant is now available on Aston Martin’s definitive GT – the acclaimed DB11.

On its Manila debut, Marc Tagle, chairman and president of Aston Martin Manila, said, “With the offering of the V8 engine on the DB11, I am confident that we will broaden the appeal and draw more customers to our brand.”

Db11 now offered with v8 engine

Producing 510 PS (503 bhp) and 675 Nm of torque, the V8 engine’s potency is beyond question, propelling the DB11 from 0-62 mph in just 4.0 seconds and on to a top speed of 187mph. This exceptional performance is matched by impressive efficiency: CO2 emissions of 230g/km1 and EU Combined fuel economy figure of 28.5 mpg.

The inherent qualities of this light, compact, and characterful power unit make it the ideal choice to sit alongside the existing V12 engine. Aston Martin’s engineering team has tailored the V8 engine perfectly for its application in the DB11 with bespoke air intake and exhaust, and wet sump lubrication systems.

Electronic calibration of the V8 engine has included creating new ECU software and reprogramming the engine and throttle mapping to ensure it possesses the all-important feel and sound for which Aston Martins are renowned.

With its rich reserves of effortless performance, the V12-engined DB11 already fulfills the role of consummate high-performance luxury Grand Tourer. This provided the ideal opportunity to explore the more dynamic side of the DB11’s character and capabilities with the V8-engine option.

To this end, Aston Martin engineers designed new engine mounts, which together with the bespoke, slimline wet sump system enables the V8 to be mounted as low as possible for an optimized center of gravity. The V8 engine is also lighter and more compact than the V12, which contributes to a saving of 115 kilograms and a kerb weight of 1760 kg.

With more of that mass centered within the wheelbase, the V8-engined DB11 has an increased sense of agility – a quality that has been fully exploited with detailed revisions to the suspension bushing, geometry, anti-roll bars, springs, dampers, and ESP software. By carefully crafting its dynamic character to be distinct from that of the V12, the V8 appeals to those customers drawn to a refined and comfortable GT with a more sporting bias.

There are subtle visual differences between the two variants that include a unique alloy wheel finish, dark headlamp bezels, and a pair of bonnet vents instead of the quartet featured on the V12. These vents come in a choice of black or titanium-finish mesh, again different from that fitted to the 12-cylinder variant.

“As an engineer, I find the DB11 a fascinating car. One with great depth of character and ability. Of course, the V12-engined variant is an icon – an ultimate, if you like, but the V8 is very much its own car. One with a distinct and carefully crafted character that’s truly seductive,” said Aston Martin Chief Technical Officer Max Szwaj.

The same standard equipment level and extensive palette of color and trim options are offered on both variants of the beautiful DB11. Customers can also commission and tailor their very own Aston Martin with our Q by Aston Martin: Collection and Commission services.

“We are thrilled to unveil the V8- powered DB11 in Manila. The Philippines was our strongest market last year in the Southeast Asia region, and we expect continuing growth in demand for DB11, particularly with the arrival of the V8- powered model. It is clear that the Philippines market has a strong affinity with our brand,” said Patrik Nilsson, president of Aston Martin Asia Pacific.

Head of Sales Operations for Southeast Asia, Nancy Chen added: “For the past 105 years, we have produced a total of 90,000 cars, which is less than what mass-market manufacturer produces in a week. What is amazing is that 90 percent of our cars are still on the road today. Of all the cars we’ve ever produced, one-third wears the DB Badge.”

The V8-powered DB11 is now available for sale with first deliveries commencing in March this year.