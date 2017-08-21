Asus PH targets No. 4 spot in smartphone market

TAIWAN technology company Asus said Saturday it was targeting the number four spot in the Philippine smartphone market after recording 42 percent growth in sales for the first half of this year.

“Right now, we are not just looking for absolute quantities, but we are looking for our position (in the market) to be higher. For the first half of 2017, January to June, we grew around 42 percent. So my boss gave me a much higher target for the coming semester,” George Su, Asus Philippines country manager, told reporters on the sidelines of the company’s product launch at SMX Convention Center.

“Our internal target is very aggressive, but the most important is trying to keep a very premium position for Zenfone while we continue to grow. I think the position is more important than quantity,” he added.

Su said the company’s initial market size for its smartphone segment this year was around 17.5 million to 18 million units, making it the number five brand in the local market.

However, he stressed that the position is “only a small milestone for a brand with so much experience.”

“We are really pushing to continue to grow from number five to the number four spot. We hope that by the end of the year we can achieve that,” he said.

According to him, Asus is confident of achieving that target with the launch of its newest offering, the Zenfone 4 series.

“We are very confident not just because of our beautiful products, innovation and improvement in software and hardware. We are particularly confident because this is the third year Asus is introducing Zenfone in the Philippines. We are confident we are ready in marketing in terms of user experience and channel penetration,” Su said.

At the Zenfone 4 series product launch, Asus highlighted the upgraded features of its smartphones for mobile photography.

The latest generation of Zenfone models is bannered by their two powerful flagship smartphones: the Zenfone 4 and Zenfone 4 Pro.

Zenfone 4 features a top-of-the-line dual-camera system with a 12-megapixel camera equipped with a Sony IMX362 image sensor with large 1.4 um pixels and a wide F1.8 aperture lens to capture up to five times brighter and clearer photos in lowlight. It also has 120 degree wide-angle camera which provides 200 percent larger view than standard normal smartphone.

The Zenfone 4 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a dual-lens camera system featuring a standard camera with the Sony flagship IMX362 image sensor, F1.7 aperture lens and 10 times total zoom capability, and a front-facing selfie camera with fast phase-detection auto-focus.

The Zenfone 4 and Zenfone 4 Pro will retail at P28,995 and P39,995, respectively.