Asus rolls out ‘world’s lightest’ business laptop

TAIWAN computer hardware and electronics company Asus recently launched what it claimed as the world’s lightest laptop, weighing just 2.31 lb with battery, a brand marketing specialist said late Thursday.

Called the Asus Pro B9440, the business laptop “is light, highly durable, and armed with military grade reliability” and has 14-inch full HD display, Asus Technology Philippines product marketing specialist Dawn Pangilinan said.

“Other business laptops just do the work, but there’s no play. Now, our design team managed to incorporate both. It’s a perfect blend of business and designs–work plus there’s functionality,” Pangilinan told The Manila Times.

Competing in the market for 10 years now, Pangilinan said that Asus was “doing well” and that the company’s success corresponds with its ideals “to design with the people in mind” and its ability “to empathize with what they need.”

Pangilinan said Asus prioritizes innovation to meet consumer satisfaction.

“For Asus, we continue to move forward by launching more innovative products. The company continues to search for incredible by coming up with ways that will touch people’s hearts, like our laptops and mobile phones which are of great quality,” Pangilinan said.